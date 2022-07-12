 Skip to main content
Alpharetta

PUBLIC NOTICE - PH-22-AB-21

Restaurant Consumption on Premises; Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE:

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 835 8062 2439

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

July 14, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE:

Restaurant Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT:

CBS 2500 Old Milton, LLC

d/b/a Craft Burger By Shane

2500 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 100

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner:

CBS 2500 Old Milton, LLC

Registered Agent:

June Hwa Lee