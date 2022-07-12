PUBLIC NOTICE - PH-22-AB-21

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE:
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 835 8062 2439
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
July 14, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE:
Restaurant Consumption on Premises
Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT:
CBS 2500 Old Milton, LLC
d/b/a Craft Burger By Shane
2500 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 100
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owner:
CBS 2500 Old Milton, LLC
Registered Agent:
June Hwa Lee