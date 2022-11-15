 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public Notice - Alcoholic Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-36

First Watch ABL

Please note that this meeting will

be a virtual meeting, conducted

online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer,

Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 829 0114 2483

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

December 1, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

First Watch Restaurants, Inc.

d/b/a First Watch #1001

5035 Windward Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owners

First Watch Restaurants, Inc.

Registered Agent

Todd C. Smith