Public Notice - Alcoholic Beverage License Application

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-22-AB-36
Please note that this meeting will
be a virtual meeting, conducted
online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer,
Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 829 0114 2483
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
December 1, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
First Watch Restaurants, Inc.
d/b/a First Watch #1001
5035 Windward Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Owners
First Watch Restaurants, Inc.
Registered Agent
Todd C. Smith