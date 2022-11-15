 Skip to main content
Public Notice - Alcoholic Beverage License Application - PH-22-AB-35

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-35

Thai Candle ABL

Please note that this meeting will

be a virtual meeting, conducted

online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE

To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer,

Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 891 2249 7488

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

November 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

Thai Candle, LLC

d/b/a District III

7140 Avalon Boulevard

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owners

Thai Candle, LLC

Registered Agent

Billy Lewis