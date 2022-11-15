Public Notice - Alcoholic Beverage License Application - PH-22-AB-33

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
PUBLIC NOTICE
PH-22-AB-33
Please note that this meeting will
be a virtual meeting, conducted
online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE
To Attend the Virtual Meeting:
Using Your Computer,
Tablet or Smartphone
Go to: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 891 2249 7488
Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US
November 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
R & A Hospitality Group, LLC
d/b/a Coalition Food and Beverage
50 Canton Street Suite 108
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Owners
R & A Hospitality Group, LLC
Registered Agent
Andrea Burch