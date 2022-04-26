Public Input Meeting for Jones Bridge Road at Sargent/Douglas Intersection Improvement and Jones Bridge Road Pedestrian Improvements set for April 27
The community is invited to provide input on the Jones Bridge Road at Sargent/Douglas Intersection Improvement and Jones Bridge Road Pedestrian Improvements project at a PIOH set for Wednesday, April 27th at 6 p.m. at the Johns Creek City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek Ga 30097.
The projects entail improvements to the intersections of Jones Bridge Road and Sargent Road, Jones Bridge Road at Douglas Road, and the addition of pedestrian facilities along Jones Bridge Road from Douglas Road to McGinnis Ferry Road.
During the meeting, City Staff will present proposed concept designs and residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the project. For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available on the city website.
Written statements will be accepted concerning this project at the meeting or by visiting the project’s webpage on the City’s website. The online response form will be available until Wednesday May 11, 2022.
Ways to participate in the meeting:
1. Online:
a. To view the livestream meeting only: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes?viewmode=0
b. To view the livestream AND participate/ask a question virtually during the meeting: (Zoom link will be provided on Apr. 27) Zoom call attendees will be able to ask questions via the Zoom chat feature and questions will be read aloud during the meeting.
2. In-Person
a. For those attending the meeting in-person, all CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
b. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.