PUBLIC INPUT MEETING
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
BUSINESS LICENSE FEE STRUCTURE
May 12, 2021
The community is invited to provide input on the City of Johns Creek Business License Fee Structure at a Public Input Meeting on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 PM at City Hall.
City staff, under the direction of the Johns Creek City Council is reviewing the current fee structure for the Business OTF (Occupational Tax and Fees), and is expected to present recommendations for revisions of the fee structure to City Council in 2021.
During the meeting, City staff will hear from residents who will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the current Occupational Tax and Fees. For those not able to attend in-person or online, an online comment survey is currently active at: https://johnscreekga.seamlessdocs.com/f/businesssurvey
To participate in the meeting:
1. Online:
a. To view the livestream meeting only: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/city-clerk/meeting-agendas-minutes?viewmode=0
b. To view the livestream AND participate/ask a question virtually during the meeting:
a. https://zoom.us/j/95657121125
b. Zoom call attendees will be able to ask questions via the Zoom chat feature and questions will be read aloud during the meeting.
2. In-Person
a. For those attending the meeting in-person, all CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
b. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.
