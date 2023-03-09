CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC INPUT MEETING
March 23, 2023
7pm
The City of Johns Creek Public Works Department will hold a Public Input Session regarding the following project:
Barnwell Road Trail (Niblick Drive to North Peak Drive)
(TSPLOST II PROJECT)
This project aims to create a pedestrian corridor along Barnwell Road by extending the existing trail on the west side of Barnwell Road from Niblick Drive to North Peak Drive. This public meeting will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Barnwell Elementary School located at 9425 Barnwell Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022 at 7:00 p.m. Please contact City Hall at 678-512-3190 should you have any questions.
Allison Tarpley, City Clerk