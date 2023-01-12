CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC INPUT MEETING
January 19, 2023
6pm
The City of Johns Creek Public Works Department will hold a Public Input Session regarding the following project:
Rogers Bridge Trail – Kemper Drive to Bell Road
(TSPLOST II PROJECT)
This project aims to connect the pedestrian corridors existing along Rogers Bridge Road as well as Bell Road extending the existing trail at Kemper Drive. This public meeting will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097 at 6:00 p.m. Please contact City Hall at 678-512-3308 should you have any questions.
Allison Tarpley, City Clerk