Public Input Meeting: Sargent Road

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC INPUT MEETING
November 17, 2022
6pm
The City of Johns Creek Public Works Department will hold a Public Input Session regarding the following project:
Sargent Road at Ashwick Place Intersection Improvement
(TSPLOST II PROJECT)
This project aims to address the high speeds and high risk of vehicle collision at the intersection of Sargent Road at Ashwick Place. This public meeting will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097 at 6:00 p.m. Please contact City Hall at 678-512-3308 should you have any questions.
Allison Tarpley, City Clerk