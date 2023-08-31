CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
Nesbit Ferry Road Improvement Project
Public Information Open House
September 14, 2023
6:00 PM
The community is invited to provide input on the Nesbit Ferry Road corridor improvement project at a Public Information Open House on Thursday, September 14 at 6:00 PM at Mount Pisgah Christian School (Student Commons), 9875 Nesbit Ferry Road.
City staff will discuss recommendations for improvements to address traffic operations, pedestrian accommodations, and safety needs along the Nesbit Ferry Road corridor between Holcomb Bridge Road and Old Alabama Road. Residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the project. For those not able to attend in-person or online, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available on the city website.
Allison Tarpley, City Clerk