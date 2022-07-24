 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alpharetta

Public Information Open House (PIOH)

North Point Parkway (NPP)- Streetscape Enhancements

The City of Alpharetta will hold an informal Public Information

Open House (PIOH) concerning the project listed above on

July 26th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the City of Alpharetta City

Hall, Community Room, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009.

Phase I of the North Point Livable Centers Initiative Plan

(NPLCIP) is located on North Point Parkway from the

intersection with Mansell Road to Haynes Bridge Road. The

main goals are to improve vehicular traffic operation and

provide a 12-foot shared-use path on both sides of North Point

Parkway (NPP) to create a pedestrian-friendly environment

with additional green spaces.

The Open House will be informal, and the public is invited

to attend anytime from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be

no formal presentation. A virtual PIOH is available online at

https://0017814-northpointpkwy-gdot.hub.arcgis.com

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information:

The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities.

Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged

with advance notice by contacting Eric Graves, at egraves@

alpharetta.ga.us or 678-297-6220.

Written statements will be accepted concerning this project

until August 2, 2022. Written statements may be submitted by

mail or email to:

Eric Graves, PE

Senior Engineer, Development Services

Department of Community and Economic Development

2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

Georgia 30009

egraves@alpharetta.ga.us