The City of Alpharetta will hold an informal Public Information
Open House (PIOH) concerning the project listed above on
July 26th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the City of Alpharetta City
Hall, Community Room, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009.
Phase I of the North Point Livable Centers Initiative Plan
(NPLCIP) is located on North Point Parkway from the
intersection with Mansell Road to Haynes Bridge Road. The
main goals are to improve vehicular traffic operation and
provide a 12-foot shared-use path on both sides of North Point
Parkway (NPP) to create a pedestrian-friendly environment
with additional green spaces.
The Open House will be informal, and the public is invited
to attend anytime from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be
no formal presentation. A virtual PIOH is available online at
https://0017814-northpointpkwy-gdot.hub.arcgis.com
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information:
The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities.
Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged
with advance notice by contacting Eric Graves, at egraves@
alpharetta.ga.us or 678-297-6220.
Written statements will be accepted concerning this project
until August 2, 2022. Written statements may be submitted by
mail or email to:
Eric Graves, PE
Senior Engineer, Development Services
Department of Community and Economic Development
2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
Georgia 30009