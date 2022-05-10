CITY OF MOUNTAIN PARK GEORGIA
BUDGET HEARINGS FISCAL YEAR 2023 (FY23)
(JULY 1, 2022 - JUNE 30, 2023)
A Public Hearing on the FY23 Budget is scheduled for May 16th at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Building located at 100 Lakeshore Drive. At this meeting, the Mayor and Council will receive both written and oral comments about the Annual Budget for the City of Mountain Park, Georgia. The FY23 Budget will be available for public inspection during normal office hours in City Hall located at 118 Lakeshore Drive or on the City website at www.mountainparkgov.com. Public Comment will also be taken at the regularly scheduled Work Session on May 18th in the Community Building located at 100 Lakeshore Drive. The Mayor and Council of the City of Mountain Park are scheduled to adopt the FY23 Budget at the Regular Council meeting held on June 27th at 7:00 p.m.in the Community Building located at 100 Lakeshore Drive.