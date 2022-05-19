 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johns Creek

PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following Land Use Petition and Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment are scheduled for public hearings:

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0004, VC-22-0009 & VC-22-0012

PETITIONER: John Jamont

LOCATION: 9685 Brumbelow Road

CURRENT ZONING: AG-1 (Agricultural District)

PROPOSED ZONING: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District)

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Three single-family residential detached lots at a density of 2.24 units per acre, with two concurrent variances:

• VC-22-0009: To reduce the side yard setback from 7 feet to 5 feet

• VC-22-0012: To eliminate the common open space requirement

A-22-003 – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment

A Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance to define “distilled spirits,” “distiller” and “distillery,” and formally regulate this use in the C-2 (Community Business) Zoning District. A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.