CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition and Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment are scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0004, VC-22-0009 & VC-22-0012
PETITIONER: John Jamont
LOCATION: 9685 Brumbelow Road
CURRENT ZONING: AG-1 (Agricultural District)
PROPOSED ZONING: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Three single-family residential detached lots at a density of 2.24 units per acre, with two concurrent variances:
• VC-22-0009: To reduce the side yard setback from 7 feet to 5 feet
• VC-22-0012: To eliminate the common open space requirement
A-22-003 – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment
A Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance to define “distilled spirits,” “distiller” and “distillery,” and formally regulate this use in the C-2 (Community Business) Zoning District. A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.