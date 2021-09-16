CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The Johns Creek Town Center Plan is scheduled for public hearings:
Johns Creek Town Center Plan
Consideration to approve the Johns Creek Town Center Plan establishing a vision for land use, linear park design, street and multi-modal networks and streetscape, to create a sense of place commensurate with the scale and quality of the City of Johns Creek. A copy of the draft plan is located within the Community Development Department and online (https://www.johnscreekga.gov/JCGA/Media/PDF-PC/2021-09-01_DRAFT_JohnsCreekTownCenterPlan_8-31-21_Final.pdf) for public viewing.
