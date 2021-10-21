NOTICE

CITY OF ROSWELL

PUBLIC HEARING

PLACE: ROSWELL CITY HALL

38 HILL STREET, SUITE 215

DATE & TIME: 10:00 A.M. Thursday, November 4, 2021

PURPOSE: APPLICATION FOR: Package / Beer Wine Sales

APPLICANT: Rahim Nasrullah Sarfani / Crabapple Food Mart, LLC

BUSINESS NAME: Crabapple Food Mart

BUSINESS ADDRESS: 10980 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA 30075

