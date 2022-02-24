City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-22-0004
Property Address: 9630 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Current Zoning: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
Petitioner: Foresite Group, LLC
Variance Request: Reduce the required parking spaces from 12 to 7 to construct a drive-through coffee shop.