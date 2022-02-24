 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johns Creek

PUBLIC HEARING

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-22-0004

Property Address: 9630 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Current Zoning: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

Petitioner: Foresite Group, LLC

Variance Request: Reduce the required parking spaces from 12 to 7 to construct a drive-through coffee shop.