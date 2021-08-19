CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petitions are scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-003
PETITIONER: Quinn Gadow, Philips Edison & Company
LOCATION: 8483 Holcomb Bridge Road
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for a 3,750 square-foot commercial building with two restaurants (one with a drive-through window) in an existing shopping center.
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-006, VC-21-006-01, VC-21-006-02 and VC-21-006-03
PETITIONER: S.S.D. Properties, LLC
LOCATION: 11890 Douglas Road
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: MIX (Mixed Use District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Rezone the subject property from C-1 Conditional to MIX, to convert 3,000 square feet of an existing shopping center to 9 multi-family residential units, making a mixed-use development consisting of commercial and residential uses. Three concurrent variances accompany this request:
• VC-21-006-01: To reduce the number of required parking spaces from 53 to 50;
• VC-21-006-02: To allow an existing sidewalk and retaining wall to remain in the 10-foot improvement setback along the north property line; and
• VC-21-006-03: To eliminate the required 20% common open space required for the MIX zoning district.
