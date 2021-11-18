CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following Land Use Petitions are scheduled for public hearings:

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-007

CONCURRENT VARIANCES: VC-21-007-01, VC-21-007-02, VC-21-007-03 and VC-21-007-04

PETITIONER: Willow Capital Partners, LLC

LOCATION: 5805 State Bridge Road, #U

CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District)

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for a 6,200 square-foot commercial building with restaurants and retail in an existing shopping center, with 4 concurrent variances:

• VC-21-007-01: To reduce the number of required parking spaces from 108 to 105;

• VC-21-007-02: To reduce the required outparcel frontage from 200 to 105 feet;

• VC-21-007-03: To allow the proposed building to encroach 10 feet into the front yard setback;

• VC-21-007-04: To eliminate 10-foot landscape strips along interior property lines.

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-008, VC-21-008-01

PETITIONER: 2013 Holdings LLC c/o Alex Popham

LOCATION: 0 Wilson Road

CURRENT ZONING: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District)

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Two single-family residential detached lots at a density of 2.63 units per acre, with one concurrent variance VC-21-008-01 to eliminate the common open space requirement.

