CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petitions are scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-007
CONCURRENT VARIANCES: VC-21-007-01, VC-21-007-02, VC-21-007-03 and VC-21-007-04
PETITIONER: Willow Capital Partners, LLC
LOCATION: 5805 State Bridge Road, #U
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for a 6,200 square-foot commercial building with restaurants and retail in an existing shopping center, with 4 concurrent variances:
• VC-21-007-01: To reduce the number of required parking spaces from 108 to 105;
• VC-21-007-02: To reduce the required outparcel frontage from 200 to 105 feet;
• VC-21-007-03: To allow the proposed building to encroach 10 feet into the front yard setback;
• VC-21-007-04: To eliminate 10-foot landscape strips along interior property lines.
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-008, VC-21-008-01
PETITIONER: 2013 Holdings LLC c/o Alex Popham
LOCATION: 0 Wilson Road
CURRENT ZONING: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Two single-family residential detached lots at a density of 2.63 units per acre, with one concurrent variance VC-21-008-01 to eliminate the common open space requirement.
