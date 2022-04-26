CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, MAY 3, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petitions are scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0001
PETITIONER: Allan Price, Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects
LOCATION: 11105 Jones Bridge Road
CURRENT ZONING: O-I (Office Institutional District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: O-I (Office Institutional District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: To construct a 7,561 square-foot building for a CrossFit gym.
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0002 and SUP-22-0001
CONCURRENT VARIANCES: VC-22-0006, VC-22-0007 and VC-22-0008
PETITIONER: Brian Howell, 3520 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
LOCATION: 11445 Johns Creek Parkway
CURRENT ZONING: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: O-I (Office Institutional District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Rezoning from M-1A Conditional to O-I, with a Special Use Permit to allow for a private school and maintain existing office use on the subject property, with 3 concurrent variances:
• VC-22-0006: To allow existing precast concrete façade as an exterior building material;
• VC-22-0007: To reduce the 40-foot front yard setback to 25 feet along Johns Creek Parkway;
• VC-22-0008: To reduce the 40-foot side yard setback to 25 feet along Lakefield Drive.