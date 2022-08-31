The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-22-0011
Property Address: 5100 Cameron Forest Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: R-3 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioner: Dagmar & Tom Sands
Variance Request: 17-foot encroachment into the 25-foot impervious surface setback to construct a driveway.
Case Number: V-22-0012
Property Address: 505 Willowbrook Run, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioner: Hassan Ali Elnajjar
Variance Request: 55-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to construct a deck.
Case Number: V-22-0013
Property Address: 2910 Ivey Ridge Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30076Current Zoning:R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioner: Benjamin McCoy
Variance Request: To encroach 3.5 feet into the 10-foot setback to construct a pool.