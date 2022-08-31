 Skip to main content
Johns Creek

Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.

The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number:    V-22-0011

Property Address:  5100 Cameron Forest Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning:  R-3 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioner: Dagmar & Tom Sands  

Variance Request:  17-foot encroachment into the 25-foot impervious surface setback to construct a driveway.

Case Number:  V-22-0012

Property Address:  505 Willowbrook Run, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional 

Petitioner: Hassan Ali Elnajjar

Variance Request: 55-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to construct a deck.

Case Number: V-22-0013

Property Address: 2910 Ivey Ridge Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30076Current Zoning:R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioner: Benjamin McCoy

Variance Request: To encroach 3.5 feet into the 10-foot setback to construct a pool.