City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-23-0001
Property Address: 3373 Jamont Blvd Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional
Petitioner: Jamont Homes, Inc.
Variance Request: 50-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to construct a single-family home and retaining wall.