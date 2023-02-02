 Skip to main content
Public Hearing

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

v-23-0001

Case Number: V-23-0001

Property Address: 3373 Jamont Blvd Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional

Petitioner: Jamont Homes, Inc.

Variance Request: 50-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to construct a single-family home and retaining wall.