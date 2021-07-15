CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, AUGUST 16, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-005 & VC-21-005-01

PETITIONER: Amanda K. Woodruff

LOCATION: 11250 Johns Creek Parkway

CURRENT ZONING: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District)

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Rezone the subject property from M-1A Conditional to C-1, to develop a 10,000 square-foot commercial building with a medical office for imaging and an adult daycare, with one concurrent variance (VC-21-005-01) to reduce the 25-foot landscape strip to 15 feet along Johns Creek Parkway.

