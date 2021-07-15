CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, AUGUST 16, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-21-005 & VC-21-005-01
PETITIONER: Amanda K. Woodruff
LOCATION: 11250 Johns Creek Parkway
CURRENT ZONING: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Rezone the subject property from M-1A Conditional to C-1, to develop a 10,000 square-foot commercial building with a medical office for imaging and an adult daycare, with one concurrent variance (VC-21-005-01) to reduce the 25-foot landscape strip to 15 feet along Johns Creek Parkway.
