City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-22-0005
Property Address: 3042 Haynes Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Planned District) Conditional
Petitioner: Aqua Design Pools & Spas LLC (Faye Colbert)
Variance Request: To encroach 30 feet into the 50-foot perimeter setback to construct a pool.
Case Number: V-22-0006
Property Address: 1150 Ascott Valley Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Planned District) Conditional
Petitioner: Derek Evans
Variance Request: To encroach 47 feet into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 25-foot impervious surface setback to construct a pool.
Case Number: V-22-0007
Property Address: 1330 Vintage Club Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30096
Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Planned District) Conditional
Petitioner: Alex Tidwell
Variance Request: To encroach 31 feet into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 25-foot impervious surface setback to construct a patio and fireplace.
Case Number: V-22-0008
Property Address: 11890 Douglas Road, Suite 110, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Current Zoning: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
Petitioner: Roberto Borrelli
Variance Request: To encroach 6 feet into the 40-foot front yard setback to construct a canopy structure for outdoor dining.