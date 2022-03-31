City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-22-0005

Property Address: 3042 Haynes Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Planned District) Conditional

Petitioner: Aqua Design Pools & Spas LLC (Faye Colbert)

Variance Request: To encroach 30 feet into the 50-foot perimeter setback to construct a pool.

Case Number: V-22-0006

Property Address: 1150 Ascott Valley Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Planned District) Conditional

Petitioner: Derek Evans

Variance Request: To encroach 47 feet into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 25-foot impervious surface setback to construct a pool.

Case Number: V-22-0007

Property Address: 1330 Vintage Club Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30096

Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Planned District) Conditional

Petitioner: Alex Tidwell

Variance Request: To encroach 31 feet into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 25-foot impervious surface setback to construct a patio and fireplace.

Case Number: V-22-0008

Property Address: 11890 Douglas Road, Suite 110, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Current Zoning: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

Petitioner: Roberto Borrelli

Variance Request: To encroach 6 feet into the 40-foot front yard setback to construct a canopy structure for outdoor dining.