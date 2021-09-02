City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-21-007
Property Address: 9095 Barkston Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional
Petitioner: Peachland Homes, Inc.
Variance Request: Encroach into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 75-foot impervious surface setback to construct a new house and a pool
Case Number: V-21-008
Property Address: 9105 Barkston Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional
Petitioner: Peachland Homes, Inc.
Variance Request: Encroach into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 75-foot impervious surface setback to construct a new house and a pool
