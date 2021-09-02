City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-21-007

Property Address: 9095 Barkston Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional

Petitioner: Peachland Homes, Inc.

Variance Request: Encroach into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 75-foot impervious surface setback to construct a new house and a pool

Case Number: V-21-008

Property Address: 9105 Barkston Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional

Petitioner: Peachland Homes, Inc.

Variance Request: Encroach into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 75-foot impervious surface setback to construct a new house and a pool

