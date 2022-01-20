CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment is scheduled for public hearing:

A-22-001 – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment

Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance to define “Cigar Shop” and “Smoke Shop,” add “Cigar Shop” to the C-1 Zoning District, and add “Smoke Shop” to the C-2 Zoning District. A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.

