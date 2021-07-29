City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-21-006

Property Address: 230 West Smoketree Terrace, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioners: Judy Mar and Albert Baker

Variance Request: To allow a 4,000-square-foot elevated volleyball court to encroach 19.5 feet into the 30-foot rear yard setback.

