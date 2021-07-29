City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-21-006
Property Address: 230 West Smoketree Terrace, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioners: Judy Mar and Albert Baker
Variance Request: To allow a 4,000-square-foot elevated volleyball court to encroach 19.5 feet into the 30-foot rear yard setback.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.