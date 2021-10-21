NOTICE

CITY OF ROSWELL

PUBLIC HEARING

PLACE: ROSWELL CITY HALL

38 HILL STREET, SUITE 215

DATE & TIME: 11/4/21 at 10:00 A.M.

PURPOSE: APPLICATION FOR: Limited Pouring, Beer/Wine

APPLICANT: Patrick John Ellrich

BUSINESS NAME: Street Dog Brews, LLC dba Proper Hop Taphouse

BUSINESS ADDRESS: 587 Atlanta Street, Roswell, GA 30075

