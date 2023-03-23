 Skip to main content
Public Hearing

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

Tim Horton public hearing

The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0010

PETITIONER: Abid Khutliwala

LOCATION: 10805 State Bridge Road

CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District)

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for an 888 square-foot drive-through only Tim Hortons coffee shop

