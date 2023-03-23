CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0010
PETITIONER: Abid Khutliwala
LOCATION: 10805 State Bridge Road
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to allow for an 888 square-foot drive-through only Tim Hortons coffee shop