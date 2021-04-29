City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing:
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-21-002
Property Address: 4125 Falls Ridge Drive
Property Owners: Vaibhav and Neeta Salvi
Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Variance Request: 17-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to expand an existing deck
Case Number: V-21-003
Property Address: 11440 Johns Creek Parkway
Property Owners: SLJ Johns Creek LLC
Current Zoning: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional
Variance Request: Allow stucco as an alternative exterior building material for the proposed modular office building addition at Alcon Laboratories Inc.
