City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing:

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposals are scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-21-002

Property Address: 4125 Falls Ridge Drive

Property Owners: Vaibhav and Neeta Salvi

Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Variance Request: 17-foot encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer to expand an existing deck

Case Number: V-21-003

Property Address: 11440 Johns Creek Parkway

Property Owners: SLJ Johns Creek LLC

Current Zoning: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional

Variance Request: Allow stucco as an alternative exterior building material for the proposed modular office building addition at Alcon Laboratories Inc.

