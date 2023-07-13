 Skip to main content
Public Hearing

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

JC BZA Meeting V-23-0009

The following variance application is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-23-0009

Property Address: 10565 Timberstone Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional

Petitioner: John Mark Salazar

Variance Request: 168 square feet of encroachment into the 150-foot DNR stream buffer to construct a sunroom.

