City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance application is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-23-0009
Property Address: 10565 Timberstone Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional
Petitioner: John Mark Salazar
Variance Request: 168 square feet of encroachment into the 150-foot DNR stream buffer to construct a sunroom.