CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, APRIL 26, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following is scheduled for public hearing:

A-21-002 – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment

A Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance to make the treatment of Personal Care Home/Assisted Living use consistent with other comparable residential uses. A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.

