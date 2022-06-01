 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johns Creek

PUBLIC HEARING

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-22-0010

Property Address: 155 Brightmore Way, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioner: Mandie Garner

Variance Request: 15-foot encroachment into the 25-foot impervious surface setback to construct a deck.