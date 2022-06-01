City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-22-0010
Property Address: 155 Brightmore Way, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Current Zoning: R-4A (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioner: Mandie Garner
Variance Request: 15-foot encroachment into the 25-foot impervious surface setback to construct a deck.