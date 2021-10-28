CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearing:

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-19-002

PETITIONER: Planners and Engineers Collaborative, Inc.

LOCATION: 11354 Technology Circle

CURRENT ZONING: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: TR (Townhouse Residential District)

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Single-family attached residential subdivision

