CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearing:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-19-002
PETITIONER: Planners and Engineers Collaborative, Inc.
LOCATION: 11354 Technology Circle
CURRENT ZONING: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: TR (Townhouse Residential District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Single-family attached residential subdivision
