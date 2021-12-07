City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.
City of Johns Creek Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield Drive
Johns Creek, Georgia 30097
The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:
Case Number: V-21-011
Property Address: 9395 Riverclub Parkway
Current Zoning: R-2 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
Petitioner: Douglas H. Wilson
Variance Request: Encroach into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 75-foot impervious surface setback to construct a porch. Linear Encroachment: 41 feet.
