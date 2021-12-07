You have permission to edit this article.
Johns Creek

PUBLIC HEARING

City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.

City of Johns Creek Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield Drive

Johns Creek, Georgia 30097

The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:

Case Number: V-21-011

Property Address: 9395 Riverclub Parkway

Current Zoning: R-2 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

Petitioner: Douglas H. Wilson

Variance Request: Encroach into the 50-foot undisturbed buffer and 75-foot impervious surface setback to construct a porch. Linear Encroachment: 41 feet.

