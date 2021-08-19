CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The Johns Creek Town Center Plan is scheduled for public hearings:

Johns Creek Town Center Plan

Consideration to approve the Johns Creek Town Center Plan establishing a vision for land use, linear park design, street and multi-modal networks and streetscape, to create a sense of place commensurate with the scale and quality of the City of Johns Creek. A copy of the draft plan is located within the Community Development Department and online (https://towncenter.konveio.com/town-center-plan) for public viewing.

