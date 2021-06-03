CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, JUNE 7, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following is scheduled for public hearing:

Ordinance 2021-06-18 – Stormwater Utility Ordinance

Consideration of establishing a Stormwater Utility with the adoption of the Stormwater Utility Ordinance, Extent of Service Policy, Stormwater Credit Manual, and Stormwater Utility Fee Rate Schedule, with a billing rate of $5.75 per month for 1 Equivalent Residential Unit.

