Public Hearing: Zoning Appeals V22-26/V22-27/V22-28

City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time December 13, 2022

6:00 P.M.

Zoning Appeals V22-26/V22-27/V22-28

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V22-26, 13845 Brittle Road

Request(s):

• To allow a proposed accessory structure to remain in front of primary house. (Sec. 64-416(i)).

b. V22-27, 14455 Thompson Road

Request(s):

• To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 100-foot building setback for housing animals by 76 feet. (Sec. 64-415 (4)(a)).

c. V22-28, 13580 Freemanville Road

Request(s):

• To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 100-foot building setback for housing animals by 3.5 feet toward the rear property line, and 1-foot toward the front property line. (Sec. 64-415 (4)(a)).