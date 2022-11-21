Public Hearing: Zoning Appeals V22-26/V22-27/V22-28

City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time December 13, 2022
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V22-26, 13845 Brittle Road
Request(s):
• To allow a proposed accessory structure to remain in front of primary house. (Sec. 64-416(i)).
b. V22-27, 14455 Thompson Road
Request(s):
• To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 100-foot building setback for housing animals by 76 feet. (Sec. 64-415 (4)(a)).
c. V22-28, 13580 Freemanville Road
Request(s):
• To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 100-foot building setback for housing animals by 3.5 feet toward the rear property line, and 1-foot toward the front property line. (Sec. 64-415 (4)(a)).