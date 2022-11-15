Public Hearing: Planning Comission

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, December 1, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, December 12, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. CLUP-22-05/Z-22-15/CU-22-12/V-22-29 Story Book Builders/31 & 51 Thompson Street
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, conditional use and variances to allow for the construction of 18 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes and 4 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 2.23 acres in the Downtown. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Commercial’ to ‘Mixed Use Live Work’ and a rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial) and DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) to DT-LW. A conditional use is requested to increase density from 8 to 10 dwelling units per acre and variances are requested to eliminate interparcel connectivity, reduce minimum separation between a driveway and intersection, and reduce the planter strip along Thompson Street. The property is located at 31 and 51 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. CU-22-11 Jean-Claude Salon/312 Maxwell Road, Suite 500
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Barber/Beauty Shop’ for Jean-Claude Salon in a 1,100 square foot suite in the Colony Park Offices on South Main. The property is located at 312 Maxwell Road, Suite 500 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 693, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. PH-22-15 Unified Development Code (UDC) Text Amendments – Tree Conservation, Landscape, and Buffer Requirements
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code related to tree preservation in the Downtown Overlay. Regulations are proposed requiring that specimen trees and trees of quality be conserved if they are located within building setbacks along certain roads, including Academy Street, Canton Street, Church Street, Cumming Street, Marietta Street, Mayfield Road, Milton Avenue, and Roswell Street.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.