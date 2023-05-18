PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
THE CITY OF ROSWELL SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENTS ON ITS
2023-2027 CONSOLIDATED PLAN, 2023 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN, AND 2023-2027 ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO FAIR HOUSING CHOICE PLAN
The City of Roswell is seeking public comments on its 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan (Con Plan), 2023 Annual Action Plan (AAP), and 2023-2027 Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (AI) Plan. In order to maintain its entitlement status under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and continue receiving Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, the City is required to submit a Con Plan that establishes five-year goals and objectives for all of its community planning and development activities, including housing and economic programs, from HUD funding sources. The AAP then displays the City’s yearly allocation of CDBG funding and identifies the specific activities to be undertaken with those funds. Finally, the AI examines potential barriers to equal access to fair housing choice and provides recommendations to overcome those barriers as part of the City’s obligation to affirmatively further fair housing under the Fair Housing Act.
To ensure access to all information, drafts of the documents will be placed on the City of Roswell’s website, www.roswellgov.com/cdbg and hard copies are available at:
City of Roswell - Grants Division
- 38 Hill St., Suite 130, Roswell, Georgia 30075
East Roswell Public Library
- 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30076
Housing Authority of the City of Roswell
- 199 Grove Way, Roswell, Georgia 30075
Roswell Public Library
- 115 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA 30075
Public comments are encouraged and can be submitted in writing to the City of Roswell, Grants Division, 38 Hill Street, Suite 130, Roswell, GA 30075 or through the City’s CDBG Program email, cdbg@roswellgov.com. Per the City’s Citizen Participation Plan, the public comment period for the drafts will run for 30 days, starting on Thursday May 18 2023. All comments must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Monday June 19, 2023. Additionally, a public hearing will be held at City Hall on Tuesday June 6, 2023 in Room 220 at 5:30 p.m.
No displacement will occur as a result of the activities described herein. Should displacement occur, the City of Roswell will implement the provisions as required by CFR 570.606 (Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance). The City of Roswell does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission of, access to, or treatment of, or employment, the programs and activities described herein. An interpreter is available upon request to assist persons with limited English proficiency. Any requests for reasonable accommodation required by an individual to fully participate in any open meetings, programs, or activities should be directed to Charles Alford, Grants Specialist, (770) 641-3847, calford@roswellgov.com.