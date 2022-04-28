PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
THE CITY OF ROSWELL SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT ON ITS 2022 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN AND CITIZEN PARTICIPATION PLAN
The City of Roswell is seeking public comment on its 2022 Annual Action Plan (AAP). As an entitlement community eligible to receive assistance under the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the City is required to submit the AAP to HUD every year in order to receive funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG Program. This plan provides a framework for identifying housing and community development priorities and addresses how these priorities can be assisted using federal formula block grant programs.
To ensure access to all information, drafts of the documents will be placed on the City of Roswell’s website, www.roswellgov.com/cdbg and hard copies are available at:
City of Roswell
Grants Division
38 Hill St., Suite 130
Roswell, Georgia 30075
East Roswell Public Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Housing Authority of the City of Roswell
199 Grove Way
Roswell, Georgia 30075
Roswell Public Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
Public comments can be submitted in writing to the City of Roswell, Grants Division, 38 Hill Street, Suite 130, Roswell, GA 30075 or through the City’s CDBG Program email, CDBG@roswellgov.com. Per the City’s Citizen Participation Plan, the public comment period for the draft of this plan will run for 30 days, starting on Friday April 22, 2022. All comments must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Monday May 23, 2022. In addition, a public hearing will be held at City Hall on Monday May 23, 2022 in Room 220 at 6:00 p.m. Please contact Charles Alford, (770) 641-3847, calford@roswellgov.com, with any questions or if translation or interpretation services are needed.