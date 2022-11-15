Public Hearing: Land Use Petition

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2022 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petitions are scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0007
PETITIONER: Arthur Blumen
LOCATION: 10205 Jones Bridge Road
CURRENT ZONING: TR (Townhouse Residential District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: R-5 (Single-Family Dwelling District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Three single-family residential detached lots at a density of 2.13 units per acre with one concurrent variance, VC-22-0017, to eliminate the common open space requirement.
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0008
PETITIONER: TDC Johns Creek, LLC, c/o Kathryn M. Zickert
LOCATION: 11350 & 11650 Johns Creek Parkway
CURRENT ZONING: M-1A (Industrial Park District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: TC-X (Town Center Mixed Use District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: 41.71-acre mixed-use development, including 200,000 square feet of commercial, 110,000 square feet of existing office space, 750 multifamily units and 150 fee-simple townhomes