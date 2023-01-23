Public Hearing: Land Use Commission

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0009
PETITIONER: Camden Hall HOA
LOCATION: 502-517 Camden Hall Drive and 10725 Jones Bridge Road
CURRENT ZONING: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to eliminate condition #17 and to allow for a full-access ingress/egress on Jones Bridge Road for Camden Hall subdivision