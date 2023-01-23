 Skip to main content
Public Hearing: Land Use Commission

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-22-0009

PETITIONER: Camden Hall HOA

LOCATION: 502-517 Camden Hall Drive and 10725 Jones Bridge Road

CURRENT ZONING: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: R-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District)

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Change in conditions to eliminate condition #17 and to allow for a full-access ingress/egress on Jones Bridge Road for Camden Hall subdivision