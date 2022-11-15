Public Hearing December 12th

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
41, 47, & 53 Perimeter Center East, RZ 22-02 & SLUP 22-02: The applicant, Grubb Properties, seeks a rezoning, from PC-2c to PC-2c, to amend the conditions of zoning associated with cases RZ 18-02 & SLUP 18-02, and requests a Special Land Use Permit to allow a 150-bed nursing home (Group Living).
Should you have any questions or comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with the staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. The staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.