Public Hearing: 1120 Mosspointe Dr & 0 River Rapids Dr

Randy Knighton

City Administrator

Kurt Wilson

Mayor

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing 

Mosspointe & River Rapids

The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council

at a public hearing on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. 20224409 – 1120 Mosspointe Drive

The Applicants, Andres Rubio Perea & Ana Maria Velez Gonzales,

are requesting a variance to the rear setback and buffer; Land Lot

203.

b. RZ 20223893 – 0 River Rapids Drive

The applicant, Toll Southeast LP Company, is requesting a change of

prior zoning conditions; Land Lot 535.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred

fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report

with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the

Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &

Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com