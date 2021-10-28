CITY OF ROSWELL
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) PROGRAM
2022 SOLICITATION FOR PROPOSALS AND PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Roswell will begin accepting applications for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the 2022 Program Year on November 1st, 2021. The City estimates that its allocation amount from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be $450,000. The City will allocate 10 percent of this award, or $45,000, to administration and planning of the CDBG program. The remaining $405,000 will be made available through the competitive grant application process referenced herein. The goal of the City of Roswell’s CDBG program is to benefit low and moderate income persons (as defined by HUD) by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment as well as expanding economic opportunities for low income persons. Eligible activities range from housing rehabilitation to public services as well as economic development and infrastructure projects.
All proposed projects must qualify as an eligible activity (as defined by 24 CFR Part 570, Subpart C) AND meet one of the following national objectives: 1) primarily benefit low income persons; 2) be of an urgent and otherwise non-fundable need; or 3) prevent or eliminate slum/blight. However, because the City has not officially designated any slum or blight areas nor identified any urgent needs, only proposals that address the first national objective of “primarily benefiting low income persons” will be considered. Along with the national objectives, the Mayor and City Council have identified four funding priorities for the CDBG program: 1) Improve access to, and quality of housing; 2) Housing services for homeless or persons at-risk of being homeless; 3) Public facility improvements in low-income areas; and 4) Public services. The City has also decided to include an optional grant match to increase partnerships within the City and maximize the benefits of the CDBG funds. It is not a requirement for project requests to meet one of the Mayor and City Council’s priorities or to include a grant match, but both are encouraged and will be taken into consideration when evaluating applications.
Applications are due no later than 5:00 p.m. EST on November 30th, 2021. In an effort to simplify the application process and conserve resources, the City’s CDBG application process will once again be conducted online. The online application can be found at the City’s CDBG webpage: www.roswellgov.com/CDBG. After all applications are received, designated reviewers will evaluate each proposal for eligibility and present the results to Mayor and City Council for approval. If approved, the projects will be included in the City’s 2022 Annual Action Plan (AAP) which will then be submitted to HUD. The City estimates that HUD’s approval of the AAP and the necessary Congressional funding will not be available for reimbursement until September 2022.
Additionally, the City will hold a public hearing on November 9th, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. EST to 2:00 p.m. EST in Room 220 of City Hall. This hearing is open to the public and will be used to discuss the 2022 CDBG goals, objectives, and application. For more information about program objectives and eligible activities, see HUD’s CDBG Desk Guide located on the City’s CDBG webpage. If you have any questions or comments about the CDBG application process, please contact Charles Alford, Grants Specialist for the City of Roswell, at (770) 641-3847, calford@roswellgov.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.