City Staff will present millage rate options for calendar year 2022 taxes at three public hearings in August. The State required advertisement below refers to a “tentatively adopted millage rate” and a corresponding tax increase – which are advertised at the capped millage rate, the highest millage rate possible in Milton, for transparency purposes. Council will be presented with reduced rate options as well.
A final millage rate will be determined at the Council’s August 15 meeting.
Please note, the legally advertised capped millage rate below excludes the separately calculated greenspace bond millage rate. Actual changes in property values will not be available until the City receives the official property digest from the Fulton County Tax Commissioner.
CITY OF MILTON NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE AS REQUIRED BY STATE LAW The City of Milton has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 12.48 percent.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the City of Milton Council Chambers, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia, 30004, on the following dates and times:
August 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM August 8, 2022 immediately following the work session at 6:00 PM August 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM.
This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 4.731 mills, an increase of 0.525 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 4.206 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $625,000 is approximately $131.25 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $625,000 is approximately $131.25.