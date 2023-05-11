CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment is scheduled for public hearings:
A-23-001 – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment
A Proposal to amend the City of Johns Creek Zoning Ordinance to ensure compliance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated (O.C.G.A.) §36-66 “Zoning Procedures Law”. A copy of the amendment is available at the Community Development Department and on the City’s website for public viewing.