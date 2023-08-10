NOTICE
CITY OF MOUNTAIN PARK, GEORGIA
On or about April 3, 2023, the City received a petition form pursuant to O.C.G.A. §36-35-3(b)((2)(A) for the purpose of amending Chapter 30, Article II of the City’s Code by repealing sections 30-31 through 30-35. The petition form was approved as to form by the City Clerk on April 24, 2023, and on June 13, 2023 and June 21, 2023 the City Clerk received back the petition with signatures. O.C.G.A. §36-35-3(b)(2)(A) requires that, in order to be valid, the petition must contain signatures of at least 25 percent of the electors registered to vote in the last general municipal election; in order for the petition to represent 25% of the electors registered to vote at the last general municipal election, at least 122 of such electors were required to sign the petition. Upon review of the petition, less than 122 signatures of electors registered to vote at the last general municipal election can be verified. The City Council conducted a duly-notice special-called meeting on August 1, 2023, and upon review of the petition and elector lists, found the petition to be not valid for failing to obtain verifiable signatures of at least 25% of the electors registered to vote at the last general municipal election.