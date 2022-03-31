City of Roswell
Notice of Special Called Neighborhood Meeting
The following item will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting
on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM at
Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia
In Council Chambers
a. RZ 20220963– 1400 Hembree Road
The Applicant, Dillard Sellers LLC, is requesting a rezoning
from IL (Light Industrial) to IX (Industrial Flex) for medical office use at 1400 Hembree Road, Land Lot: 601.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.