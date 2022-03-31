City of Roswell

Notice of Special Called Neighborhood Meeting

The following item will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting

on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM at

Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia

Sponsored Sell or renovate? Find out what to do with your home. Take the "Sell or Renovate" quiz and you'll be entered to win a Big Green Egg! Take the Quiz

In Council Chambers

a. RZ 20220963– 1400 Hembree Road

The Applicant, Dillard Sellers LLC, is requesting a rezoning

from IL (Light Industrial) to IX (Industrial Flex) for medical office use at 1400 Hembree Road, Land Lot: 601.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.