Notice of Special Called Neighborhood Meeting - 25 & 39 Hill Street & 833 & 839 Atlanta Street

City of Roswell
Notice of Special Called Neighborhood Meeting
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor
The following item will be discussed at a special called neighborhood
meeting on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM in
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia
a. RZ20224151/ CU20224179 /CV20224455- 25 & 39 HILL ST. &
833 & 839 ATLANTA ST
The Applicant, Hill Street Investment LLC, is requesting a rezoning from
CIV (Civic) to DX (Downtown Mixed use) for .61 acres at 39 Hill St; a
Conditional Use for multifamily apartments to be integrated within the
entire development; a Concurrent Variance to reduce parking
percentage and a Concurrent Variance to UDC 2.1.1 mixed use building
type. Land Lot 414.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning
Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or
planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com