Notice of Special Called Neighborhood Meeting - 25 & 39 Hill Street & 833 & 839 Atlanta Street

City of Roswell

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson - Mayor

The following item will be discussed at a special called neighborhood

meeting on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM in

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia

a. RZ20224151/ CU20224179 /CV20224455- 25 & 39 HILL ST. &

833 & 839 ATLANTA ST

The Applicant, Hill Street Investment LLC, is requesting a rezoning from

CIV (Civic) to DX (Downtown Mixed use) for .61 acres at 39 Hill St; a

Conditional Use for multifamily apartments to be integrated within the

entire development; a Concurrent Variance to reduce parking

percentage and a Concurrent Variance to UDC 2.1.1 mixed use building

type. Land Lot 414.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning

Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com